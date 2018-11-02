Wild pig workshop planned

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A wild pig management workshop will be held on Nov. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beeland Park Community Center in Greenville.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) will host the workshop and it is free to the public. Last year’s workshop was a successful event and ACES hopes this event will prove to be more insightful and beneficial to farmers, landowners, and hunters.

The workshop will have training on how to deal with wild pig damage on your farm and hunting land.

If you are wondering about the best control tactics for this destructive and invasive species, plan to attend. Dinner will be provided.

Topics include:

Wild pig history, biology and ecology

Wild pig management techniques

Trapping demonstrations

To register please call the Butler County Extension office at 334-382-5111. Seating is limited.