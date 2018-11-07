Funeral services for the late Mr. Elbert L. Johnson Jr., “JAG” was held on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. from House of God Church. General Elder Calvin Crenshaw, was the officiating minister. Military burial followed in Pine Flat Cemetery, Greenville. Hudson Funeral Services LLC, Greenville directed.

Deacon Elbert L. Johnson, was born on October 12, 1977 in Butler County. He was one of two children born to the late Geraldine Clark-Johnson and Elbert Lee Johnson Sr.He was educated by the Butler County School System where he graduated with the class of 1996. After completion of high school, he joined the United States Army from 1996-2001.He was later employed by Walmart for (12) years.He accepted Christ at an early age as his personal savior and became a member and Deacon of Old Elam Baptist Church, Greenville.

Deacon Elbert L. Johnson was called to rest on Oct. 26, 2018 at 4:45 p.m. at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Geraldine Clark-Johnson, and his grandmother Nellie Mae McCastle. He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, India Thompson; father, Elbert L. Johnson Sr., five step-children, Zandra Coleman, all of Greenville; Me’Aunta Peagler, NC; Shawn (Kiana) Peagler, Washington State; Kevin Peagler, Columbus, GA.; Shane Peagler, Montgomery; sister, Patricia (Anthony) Allen, Greenville; loving fiancé, Brenda Washington, Andalusia; aunts, Ernestine Wilson, Greenville; Jennie Mae Johnson, Forest Home; nieces, Amanda Johnson, Atlanta, GA; Marquita Allen, Greenville; nephew, Quayshawn Brown, El, Paso, TX, other relatives and friends.