Special to The Standard

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation project “Faces Never Forgotten” needs help obtaining missing photos of Vietnam veterans from Alabama. These photos will help complete an electronic “Wall of Faces” in the new education center at the Vietnam Memorial Wall.

Would you please help us locate a photo of each soldier? If there is a soldier missing from your area, perhaps they attended one of your schools and you have a photo in your newspaper archive? We recommend that you publish ads or editorial content, seeking help from readers in reaching anyone who may have a photo of a soldier. If there are many soldiers in your area that have yet to be identified, perhaps the effort could be part of an advertising page or special section.

Guide to Accessing the Most Current Information on Photos Needed

The following are instructions are on how to get the most updated status of the photos.

Go to: http://www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces/ Click Advanced Search, to the right of the search box Input a city, county, or state name based on the desired search Scroll to the last box and check: Does Not Have a Default Photo Hit Submit

This will yield the most current results for the names that are missing.