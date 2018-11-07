Ms. Judith V Sparks, age 73 of Greenville passed away on Oct. 12, 2018. A memorial service was held on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church I Tuscaloosa with Brother Gene Dockery officiating.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Lorene Sparks; and brothers Jimmy, Jerry, Madison, and Ted Warren Sparks.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Jean Williams of Greenville; nephews, Steve, Jeff, Jerry, Warren, Sam, and Michael Sparks and Ted Williams; nieces, Janet Bending and Kris Ford, along with several great nieces and nephews; sister in laws, Dale, Brenda, and Margie and two special friends, Edith Newman and Louise Weaver.

Judith graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1963, and worked for Dr.’s Harley and Hughee. Later she got married and moved to Seattle where she worked for Boeing until she retired. She then returned to Alabama and spent her time between Tuscaloosa and Greenville. She was loved very much by everyone she met, and will be missed by all.

The family would like to extend a special thank you for the care given by the doctors and staff at DCH and especially to Dr. Hempstreet, Dr. Azam, and Dr. Summerford.

