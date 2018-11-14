DONALD LAMAR “DON” DANIELS

“Don” Donald Lamar Daniels, 65, a resident of Greenville died at his home on Monday evening Nov. 5, 2018. A celebration of life service was held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Southside Baptist Church. Pastor Tony Butler and Reverend Herbert Brown officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. prior to services. A private burial was held in his home town of Robertsdale.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Bert Lamar and Mary Juanita Daniels; father and mother-in-law, Thomas Otto and Ruth Brill; and infant daughter, Jacqueline Marie Daniels.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Brill Daniels; sons, Damon L. Daniels (Brandy) and Derek L. Daniels; grandsons, Braxton and Dalton Daniels; brother, Calvin Daniels and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jade Hoy and staff of the Jackson Clinic, Dr. Robert Avery and staff of the Prattville branch of the Montgomery Cancer Center and Comfort Care Hospice for their loving care and support through this journey and all of their extended family, friends and church families for their consistent prayers and support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

