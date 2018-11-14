G’ana and GHS advance to second round

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Both Greenville High School (GHS) and Georgiana School (GS) took care of business in the first round of AHSAA playoff completion this past Friday night.

Greenville won convincingly over the Fairfield Tigers, 44-12. The score was tied in the first quarter 6-6, but in the second quarter, the GHS Tigers scored 38 unanswered points.

Fairfield managed to score six points in the fourth quarter but was too little and way too late.

GHS will next face the Bibb County Choctaws for the second round of playoffs this coming Friday night in Greenville at 7 p.m.

Greenville’s record on the season is 9-2.

The Georgiana Panthers had a tighter game against Notasulga but came out on top with a 41-34 win. It was back and forth between the first two quarters with Georgiana leading 20-14 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Panthers outscored Notasulga 14-12. Notasulga managed to score an additional eight points in the fourth but Georgiana answered with seven points of their own giving them the win.

In their next game, the Panthers face the Maplesville Red Devils in Georgiana at 7 p.m. The Red Devils enter the bout with a 9-1 record after their 35-12 non-league win over Sweet Water.

Georgiana’s record on the season is 10-1.