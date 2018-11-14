Janice Fay Stinson, 69, a resident of Greenville passed away Nov. 7, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Rick Ousley officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Janice was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amy Skipper; parents, William Howard and Doris Solomon; father and mother in Law, Rufus Lee and Bernice Stinson.

Survivors include: husband, Larry Stinson, Greenville; daughter, Lynn Tanner, Greenville; son, Wayne (Rhonda) Stinson, Greenville; grandchildren, Kyle (Stephanie) Tanner, Jared Tanner, Ashley Taylor, and Taylor Stinson; great grandchildren, Jackson Pouncey, Tyson Pouncey, and Lane Taylor.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.