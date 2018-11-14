JEAN HARREL

Jean Harrell, 74, a resident of Greenville died on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Graveside Services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov.12 at Sunrise Memorial Park in Greenville with Stacey Harrell officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. The family received friends Monday, Nov. 12 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Harrell is preceded in death by her parents, Maburn L. and Mary C. Tindal. She was a member of the Walnut Street Church of Christ.

Mrs. Harrell is survived by her husband, Cage Harrell; sons, Steve Harrell (Twyla Harrell), LaTrelle Harrell, and Stacey Harrell (Patricia Harrell); sister, Elizabeth Singleton (Roger Singleton); brothers, Leroy Tindal (preceded in death by wife Mable), Scotty Tindal (Debbie Tindal); eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a whole host of friends.

