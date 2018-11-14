MELISA ANGELINE LEUNG CHOI LAWSON

Melissa Angeline Leung Choi Lawson was born on May 17, 1978 on the island of Samoa to Shantai Leung Choi and Siulia Leapai. Lawson, of Greenville, passed away on Nov. 2, 2018 after a long struggle with Breast Cancer.

Melissa attended Pesega Elementary School in Samoa before moving to Hawaii where she attended Kahuku High and Intermediate school and graduated Class of 1996. She also attended International Travel School and received her certificate for it. She worked for Dongwon Auto part Technology and made many friends there that she loved dearly.

Melissa loved sports, she was a FSU fan! She loved to play basketball. She liked to go shopping, bake, cook, sleep and clean! The best thing is she liked to yell at you if you don’t listen to her! (The kids confirmed that!)

Melissa is survived by her mother, Siulia; her sisters, Agamalu Leung Choi Herrera (Willie), Claudine Leung Choi Macatiag (Joseph), Daphne Leung Choi Price (Scott), and Nicole Leung Choi Taosoga; brothers, Shan (Shannon) and Kimo (Sheallene); the love of her life Carl Betton and her three beautiful children, Taimane Lawson, DJ Talamoni Lawson and Idris Tamatoa Lawson.

Melissa loved her family and friends. She touched so many lives and will be dearly missed.