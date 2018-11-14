Michael Anthony Johnson, 50, a resident of Georgiana passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Darryl Freeman officiated. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 5 p.m. until service time.

Survivors include: mother, Elma Sue Johnson, Georgiana; sisters, Michelle Mitchell, Orange Beach and Tracy Diaz, S.C.; children, Sherry Johnson, Laloni Johnson, and Gian Garfo Johnson.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.