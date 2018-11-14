On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will talk about my memories of Fort Dale Academy (FDA) high school football from the fall of 1973.

On Sept. 1, the season opened with FDA playing at South Butler Academy in Georgiana. There were high expectations for Fort Dale. It was a dogfight but FDA came out on top 12-6.

Next, FDA played Hooper Academy who was the previous season state runner up. FDA trailed 13-0, but head coach Julius Head got the team motivated and after receiving the second half kickoff they completed a 44-yard which was caught by James Riley or Bruce Blackmon. Fort Dale scored on the drive but the extra point kick was missed. FDA had several opportunities but could not cash in. Hooper won 13-6. Hooper won the state championship that year. That was the closet game of the year for Hooper.

Next, FDA played Crenshaw Christian Academy at home and lost 13-7. At halftime the score was 7-7. The offense could not move and Crenshaw scored a touchdown to take the lead and win.

Up next for FDA was Greenville Academy. The bus ride was probably less than two miles. Fort Dale won 18-6. The second team was able to play a series.

On Sept. 28, South Montgomery visited Fort Dale and it was another sluggish performance. Fort Dale won 19-6. They entered October with 3-2 record.

Fort Dale then faced Morgan but mistakes killed any chance for victory. Two fumbled exchanges inside the Morgan 2-yard line killed scoring opportunities. An Interception also killed a drive. Morgan won 21-7.

Next was Homecoming against Abbeville. A fumbled exchange killed what would have been a victory for Fort Dale and they lost 17-15.

Fort Dale then traveled to Escambia for a Saturday night game. Escambia jumped out to a 26-0 halftime lead. Fort Dale switched to the wishbone but did not comeback, however they made the score look respectable, losing 26-14.

Fort Dale’s next game was home game against Lowndes. Fort Dale scored first then stopped Lowndes. After that it was all Lowndes.

On a personal note, yours truly got to play the last eight minutes of the game, on offense fullback and nose guard on defense. I did not get the ball in my hands and we lost 35-6.

The next game for FDA was at Sparta on a Saturday night. Played the seniors that night but is was a continuation of slide that started in October. FDA lost 20-8.

Lewis and Gene Price on the team lived in Evergreen. There was a big party at their house. It was a nice gesture by Dr. and Mrs. Price.

Next week I will talk about college football memories from 1979.