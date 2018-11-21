Montgomery Ballet to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at GHS

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Rare ballet performances will be coming to Greenville this year and next.

The Montgomery Ballet reached out to Butler County School System Superintendent Dr. John Strycker recently and with the aid of his wife Debra Strycker, the ballet company is slated to have three productions in Greenville.

The first will be ‘The Nutcracker’ which will have two performances at the Greenville High auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 3. The performance on Sunday is open to public for $12 and the performance on Monday is for students only.

The next production will feature ‘Snow White’ and then a third is slated for late spring of 2019 at the playground park behind Greenville Elementary.

Danny Mitsios, Artistic Director for Montgomery Ballet, said he wanted to reach out to surrounding communities and get them involved in the arts. “I am excited about this opportunity. This will be the first time we have had a production in Greenville and to have students involved means even much more,” said Mitsios.

Debra, after speaking with Mitsios, then contacted Laveda Gray who is the Jr. High cheerleader sponsor about student girls who would be interested in performing tumbling scenes for the performance.

Debra said, “We are doing a grass roots program to get the arts going again for the schools. Our band is doing really well but we also need theater performances.”

Tickets are $12 and on sale at MONTGOMERYBALLET.ORG or call Debra Strycker for cash sales at 828-244-9352.