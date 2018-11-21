On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The playoffs are under way for the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

The Alabama Independent School Association finished this past Friday in Troy. State champs were 3A Monroe, 2A Autauga, and 1A Chambers.

The first time the four Butler County teams played in the playoffs their record was: in 1971, Georgiana went 1-1 losing to Co-Champion Abbeville 15-0. In 1979, Fort Dale went 1-1 beating Autauga 40-8 and losing to South Montgomery 19-6 in the championship game.

McKenzie first year to make the playoffs was 1979 going 1-1. They beating Houston Academy 27-0 and lost to State Champion Sweet Water 47-14. Greenville first year in the playoffs was in 1980 going 1-1 beating Thomasville 7-0 and losing to State Champion Charles Henderson 15-12.

Greenville is still in the playoffs entering the third round vs Ramsay in Birmingham this Friday night.