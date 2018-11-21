Phillip Norman Williams, 83, a resident of Letohatchee died at his home Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.

The funeral service was held Sunday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Minister Jack Cates officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed at Bethel West Methodist Church in Georgiana. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Ruby Williams and his son, Richard Randall Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Oleene Williams; children, Timothy Phillip Williams (Kimberly) and Steven Shane Williams; grandchildren, Caitlyn Williams, Stephie Culpepper (Kerey), Graycee Williams, Kevin Williams, Cade Williams and Kailee Williams a many other family members.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com