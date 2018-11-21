Rhonda Kam Oswald, 52, a resident of Greenville passed away Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Donnie Smith officiating.

Burial followed in New Home Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements. Survivors include: husband, Larry Oswald, Greenville; daughter, Larah Sandra Michelle Oswald, Greenville; son, Hunter Tyre Sexton Oswald, Greenville; parents, Tyre and Linda Sexton, Ft. Deposit; sisters, Tama Carroll and Kristen Sexton, both of Highland Home; mother-in-law: Effie Oswald, Greenville.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Saturday from 12 p.m. until service time.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.