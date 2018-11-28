Billy Mack Ross, 77, a resident of Greenville died at his home Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.

The funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Andy McKeowen and Brother Mike Phillips officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Eloise Ross. He is survived by his wife, Sheree Till Ross; daughters, Selena Hartley (Steve) and Karen King (Pat); son, William Ross; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Annie Belle Rowell and Charlotte Cobb; brother, John Ross and many nieces and nephews.

