Doris Jean DeShields, age 77, a resident of Forest Home passed away on Nov. 22, 2018. The funeral services were held be Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 at Forest Home Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Brother Jerry Wilkerson officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at the Forest Home Cemetery.

Mrs. DeShields was preceded in death by her husband Charles Robert “Bobby” DeShields; her parents Herbert Coleman and Alberta Dickson; and brother Herb Dickson (Peggy).

She is survived by her brother David Dickson (Debbie) and children Denise Matthes (Scott) of Montgomery and Chip DeShields (Donna) of Forest Home and her grandchildren Virginia Lee Matthes; Priscilla Joy Matthes; Trip DeShields; Camellia Grace Matthes; and Emma Lee DeShields.

She was a devoted wife to Bobby for 52 years. She earned a teaching degree from the University of Montevallo and was a dedicated school teacher at Greenville Academy from 1979 to 1997 (Teacher of the Year in 1988) until she retired to look after her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life.

She lived a life of servanthood to her Lord Jesus Christ and her family. She was active in the Forest Home Methodist Church and taught Sunday school at the church for many years. She loved to read, garden, sew and quilt and serve her community. She will be truly missed.

Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to Forest Home Cemetery Fund c/o Fleta Richard, 4112 Forest Home Rd., Greenville, AL 36037

