Edward Wayne Stallings, 79, a resident of Greenville died Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 at Baptist South Medical Center.

The funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 26 at 3 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Minister Charles Box officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Stallings was preceded in death by his father, James Kendall Stallings and his mother, Ruth Williamson Faust.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Brenda Luckie Stallings; children, Kimberly Garlock (Adam), Jessica Bowman (Will), Kendall Wiggins (Tony), Shannon Carver (Aaron), and Mark Stallings (Ling); grandchildren, Bailey Pardee, Ben Ivie, Alex Wiggins, Abigail Matthews, Dylan Garlock, Austin Bowman, Jill Bowman and Ethan Stallings and several great-grandchildren.

Wayne graduated from Dozier High School in 1956 and was a proud graduate of the Harrison School of Pharmacy at Auburn University. He served as a Military Police for the United States Army in the Cold War from 1959 until 1961. Wayne also pitched in the Minor League Baseball for the Chicago Cubs organization.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributed can be made to the Covington County Honors Flight, C/O Covington County Commission, P.O. Box 188, Andalusia, AL 36420.

