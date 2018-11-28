Let’s Go Bowl’n

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

It’s football bowl season again and there are 40 Bowl games slated to air on TV, not including the other three All Star Games like East–West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla., the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. and the Senior Bowl at Ladd–Peebles Stadium in Mobile on Jan. 26. You should get your fill of football if you watch all the games.

There will be no short supply of football pools going around for enthusiast to play. We here at the Greenville Standard have decided to challenge all you Gurus to play our Bowl Game Pool. We believe we’re pretty sharp ourselves.

When the teams are selected for the Bowl Games, we will post the match ups with the rules and conditions of our pool.

Just cut it out of your paper and drop it off in the box in front of The Greenville Standard or mail to P.O. Box 186, Greenville, AL 36037 before Dec. 15.

There’s no money to win, however, there may be a Bowl Trophy and bragging rights for the year. Maybe the winner will make the front page. Who knows but keep an eye out for the announcement next week.