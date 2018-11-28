Myrtle Inez Rabren, 89, a resident of Greenville died at Crowne Health Care on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. A graveside service was held on Friday, Nov. 23 at Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Brother Lane Simmons officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Rabren was preceded in death by her husband, Harmon G. Rabren; parents, Cebron and Myra Inez (Ellie) Ellis; sister, Ida Mae Rowell and brothers, Robert, Charlie and Roy Ellis. She is survived by her children, Jimmy White (Gerrie) and Brenda Wells; grandchildren, Jeremy Cox, Kenny Wells, Terry White, Michael White, Russell White and Christopher White; thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

