On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Greenville is the last team in the county still playing this football season.

Back in August, The Kiwanis Club had its annual Coaches Corner program. Fort Dale, Greenville, Georgiana and McKenzie coaches and three players from each team were guests. At the meeting, everybody was undefeated.

At the end of the meeting, I went up to each team and told them I hoped they would go all the way. I told both McKenzie and Georgiana, I hoped both teams would make it to the semifinals and whoever won make it to the finals. Two teams, last game was the regular season finale.

McKenzie’s record on the year was 1-9 and Fort Dale’s 2-8 for the third time in 20 years.

Two teams made it to the playoffs. Georgiana entered the playoffs at 9-1 as region champions. They won the first round against Notasulga 41-34. In the second round, they lost to Maplesville 21-14. Georgiana finished with a 10-2 record.

Greenville is still standing. They finished at 8-2 with a region championship. They are 3-0 in the playoffs going into the fourth round by beating Fairfield 44-12, Bibb County 43-16 and Ramsay 27-13.

They will play at home against Vigor this Friday night. Good Luck Greenville.