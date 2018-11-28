PHIL SCOTT By Editor | November 28, 2018 | 0 Funeral Services for Mr. Phil Scott were held on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel Greenville. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. Bro. Brett Taylor officiated. Hudson Funeral Service Staff directed. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts EDWARD WAYNE STALLINGS November 28, 2018 | No Comments » BILLY MACK ROSS November 28, 2018 | No Comments » DORIS JEAN DESHIELDS November 28, 2018 | No Comments » MYRTLE INEZ RABREN November 28, 2018 | No Comments » PATRICIA HAWTHORNE November 28, 2018 | No Comments »