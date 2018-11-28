Tigers take down Rams, advance to semis

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers traveled to Birmingham and fought through the adversity of inclement weather and officiating to take down the Ramsay Rams 27-13 last Friday night in the Alabama High School Athletic Association football Class 5A quarterfinals.

The Tigers who are now 11-2 on the year took the field with determination and outscored the Rams in every quarter but the third.

From the beginning of the game it looked to be a high scoring shootout. Ramsay returned the first kickoff for a touchdown but did not convert the point after attempt (PAT). Greenville then returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and made their PAT and the game stood at 7-6 in Greenville’s favor.

Both teams then settled in for a defensive struggle until with 3:45 left in the second quarter Tiger quarterback Javion Posey completed a 40-yard pass to Aric Boggan for a touchdown. The PAT was missed and with end of the second quarter, Greenville led 13-7.

The only score in third quarter came from the Rams on 4-yard touchdown pass with 2:28 left. They converted the PAT and with the end of the quarter the score was tied 13-13.

In the fourth quarter, Greenville took control of defense and offence. Posey completed a 60-yard flair pass to Bishop Riley for a touchdown after streaking down the sideline. Tiger kicker Jesus Alverez completed the PAT and Greenville took the lead 20-13.

Later in the quarter Posey would have a 12-yard run for a touchdown with the PAT attempt successful. The Tigers then held the Rams at bay and the game ended with Greenville winning 27-13.

Tiger WR Jebez Sims had two interceptions in the game and linebacker Sawyer Hennis continually harassed the Rams offence throughout the game.

The Tigers now face the Vigor Wolves this Friday night at the Greenville High School stadium for the Class 5A sem-finals. The Wolves are 13-1 on the year after defeating Demopolis 27-7.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.