Joseph Eric Bass, age 53, passed away Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at his home in Ft. Mill, S.C.

Born in Montgomery on Jan. 13, 1965, he was the son of Joseph Larry Bass, deceased, and Bobbie Faye Bass.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy and his son Joseph Crawford Bass who attends The University of South Carolina at Columbia. Eric is also survived by his loving sister, Kim Bass; his mother-in-law, Merrilee Ferrie; his sister in law, Michele Young and brother in law Patrick Young. He is also survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and friends from all over the country.

He will also be deeply missed by many of Joseph’s friends who cherished him as a father figure.

Mr. Bass was retired from Belk Department Store as Senior Vice President of Operations. Eric had a passion for deep sea fishing, fresh water fishing, hunting, boating and golfing. He also enjoyed traveling with Cathy and Joseph to places near and far.

Friends and family paid respects and visited with family on Thursday, Nov. 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill, S.C.

The funeral service and burial were held on Sunday, Dec. 2 at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana.

Visitation was held at 1 p.m. and the service was officiated by Randy Harvill at 2 p.m. Eric was laid to rest at Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Palmetto Funeral Home or Johnson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Oak Grove Methodist Church at 80 Slim Lane, Georgiana, Alabama 36033.