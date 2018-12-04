Luverne to play for state football title

Ray Van Cor

In the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) 2A semi-final offs, the Flying Squadron of Highland Home incredible season ended when they came up short against county rivals the Luverne Tigers.

The (13-1) Tigers with their only loss coming at the hands of Highland Home during regular season play will face the undefeated (14-0) Red Devils of Fyffe. Fyffe defeated Aliceville in the Semifinals 49 – 8 to advance. Auburn’s Jordan Hare stadium plays host to the Championship series on Dec. 7 and 8.

In the AHSAA 4A semi’s Andalusia lost the battle of the Bulldogs to UMS-Wright Prep 24-3. Andalusia finished the season with a 9-5 record and UMS-Wright Prep heads to the State Championship with an undefeated 13-0 record to face the Deshler Tigers of Tuscumbia who are 12-4.

The5A Tigers of Greenville finished the year 11-3 after falling to Vigor of Prichard 38-16. Vigor advances to the championship and will play against the Volunteers of Central, Clay County whose record is 11-3.

We at the Greenville Standard congratulate all area teams on great seasons and wish the Tigers of Luverne good luck.