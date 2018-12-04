Mary Dean Salter was born March 22, 1930 in Crenshaw County, Alabama to Ben and Rebecca Thompson Salter.

She confessed Christ at an early age and joined Athens AME Zion Church in Goshen, Alabama. She attended Crenshaw County Training School.

Later in life she moved to Andalusia, Ohio, Detroit, Mich., Rochester, N.Y., Buffalo, N.Y., Luverne, and resigned in Greenville with her sister Betty and brother-in-law Rufus Johnson.

Her enjoyment was singing, praying , praising the Lord, riding, greeting people, wearing her hats, and enjoying her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Ben and Rebecca Thompson Salter; siblings, Donnie H. Salter, Walter (Walt) Ray Salter, Dorothy (Dot) Johnson, Nessie Oliver, Shirley Ann Salter, Leroy Salter, Lewis E. Salter and Verneice (niece) Merritt.

She leaves to cherish her memories devoted sister—caregiver and brother-in-law Betty and Rufus Johnson, Greenville; brother, Willie Ray Salter, Luverne; sisters, Christine Guyton, Dallas, Texas, Lit Jones and Bessie Reddock, Luverne; one aunt, Mildred (Oliver) Casteel, Havana, Fla.; sister-in laws, Ola M. (Shim) Salter, Luverne, Lois (Ethel) Salter, Kay Dean (Kate) Salter both of Brantley; a devoted nephew, Larry (Peter) Salter, Grady; a devoted niece, Amanda Jones, Luverne; devoted cousins, Ned and Eula Salter of Melbourne, Fla.; many devoted nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; devoted friends, Susie Allen, Rosa Mae Neal, Susie Liptroit, Mary Helen Harris, Irene Hill and Martha Thomas of Luverne, Baby Ruth Carter, Jeanette McClain and Christine Lewis all of Greenville; and other relatives and friends.