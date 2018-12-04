MARY THERESA (JERNIGAN) BEASLEY

Mrs. Beasley, a beloved wife of 19 years and mother of three beautiful children, was the root of her family tree. She had a unique and mutual connection with each sibling and was described by all who loved her as the most unselfish person.

She always gave very practical advice in a loving manner. She never showed favoritism, only love, compassion, and complete confidence; her humor was just dark enough to make it interesting. Mrs. Beasley was described as the most selfless person.

She was a devout Catholic. A human example of the biblical command to, “Love thy neighbor as thyself”. She not only portrayed this characteristic to her family and friends but also to strangers or anyone in need. She loved to cook and enjoyed outdoor barbeques. She was a talented dog handler and had worked several years with Andalusia (Tom Ryder’s) Physical Therapy.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Keahey Funeral Home Chapel. Father Frances Miller officiated. Interment followed in the Church of Nazarene Cemetery. The family received friends Wednesday, Nov. 28, from 6-8 p.m. at Keahey Funeral Home. Keahey Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Survivors include her loving husband, Wade Beasley of McKenzie; children, Nicholas Reed Beasley, Joseph Wade Beasley and Anthony Paul “Tony” Beasley all of McKenzie; parents, Charles Lester Jernigan and Anne Katherine Jernigan of Andalusia; brothers, Eddie (Anita) Jernigan of Andalusia; Michael (Julia) Jernigan of Andalusia; Charles Joseph Jernigan of Andalusia; Daniel Joseph Jernigan of Kansas; sisters, Catherine (Tommy) Sasser of Andalusia; Jennifer Owens of Andalusia.

Serving as pallbearers were Tony Hooks, Joseph Jernigan, Nicholas Beasley, Chandler Hatch, Eddie Jernigan, Tommy Sasser.