On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

It was a rough night for Greenville High School this past Friday night losing to Vigor 38-16.

This is the first in a series of four articles. Today, I will review the 2018 Fort Dale season.

Their season opened against Lee-Scott in Auburn winning 40-18. Wins were scarce for Fort Dale as they only managed one more win, beating Sparta 41-24 on Sept. 21.

Six of their eight losses were to teams who made it to the playoffs. I will mention the teams and what round they made it to.

FDA lost to Wilcox Academy 43-14 and Wilcox made it to the second round. They lost to Macon East Academy 49-13 and Macon East made it to the second round.

Pike Liberal roughed up the Eagles 49-0 and made it into the first round. FDA then lost to Northside Methodist 21-14 who also made it to the first round.

FDA gave Monroe Academy a fight for half a game but lost 34-14. Monroe then went on to claim the 3A State title.

The Eagles then lost to Escambia 48-13 who were the 2A State Runner-up.

This is the third time in 20 seasons FDA did not make the playoffs under Coach Speed Sampley. That is 85 percent, which is excellent.

Fort Dale had a young team ,and should be improved next year.