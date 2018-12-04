On this day in sports history
BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE
The Greenville Standard
It was a rough night for Greenville High School this past Friday night losing to Vigor 38-16.
This is the first in a series of four articles. Today, I will review the 2018 Fort Dale season.
Their season opened against Lee-Scott in Auburn winning 40-18. Wins were scarce for Fort Dale as they only managed one more win, beating Sparta 41-24 on Sept. 21.
Six of their eight losses were to teams who made it to the playoffs. I will mention the teams and what round they made it to.
FDA lost to Wilcox Academy 43-14 and Wilcox made it to the second round. They lost to Macon East Academy 49-13 and Macon East made it to the second round.
Pike Liberal roughed up the Eagles 49-0 and made it into the first round. FDA then lost to Northside Methodist 21-14 who also made it to the first round.
FDA gave Monroe Academy a fight for half a game but lost 34-14. Monroe then went on to claim the 3A State title.
The Eagles then lost to Escambia 48-13 who were the 2A State Runner-up.
This is the third time in 20 seasons FDA did not make the playoffs under Coach Speed Sampley. That is 85 percent, which is excellent.
Fort Dale had a young team ,and should be improved next year.