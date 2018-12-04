Tigers fall to Vigor

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers had high hopes entering their stadium last Friday night in the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs. Their hopes for a state title were dashed however as the Vigor Wolves put the bite on the Tigers 38-16.

In the first quarter it was a defensive struggle. Both teams put on a show of their prowess and kept the other team from scoring.

The second quarter did not prove so well for the Tigers. Vigor scored first after driving the ball down the field but failed in the extra point kick try. Greenville followed with a drive and then threw a long pass which was intercepted but then punched into the air where a Tiger receiver caught the ball and carried it into the end zone for a touchdown. The Tigers kicked an extra point and held the lead briefly 7-6.

On the ensuing kickoff, Vigor ran it all the way back for a touchdown and successfully converted a two-point attempt, which left the score at the closing of the first half 14-7 in favor of Vigor.

Greenville came out from half time ready for business and outscored the Wolves 9-6 in the third quarter, but the fourth quarter would prove to be all Vigor.

In the fourth quarter, Vigor scored 18 points and the Tigers hopes for a state title contention were ended with the Wolves of Vigor winning the game 38-16.

Greenville had an excellent season overall. They only lost two non-conference games to 6A Carver and Stanhope Elmore.

The Tigers record on the year was 11-3. They went 6-0 in region play.

Head coach Josh McLendon said, “This was a great season and a testament for our team. It was a really fun season. I’m proud of their accomplishments and also the sacrifices the players made.”