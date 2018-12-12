AHSAA football champions

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs have come to a close and below is the list of crowned champions by divisions.

1A State Champions – (14-1) Mars Hill Bible Panthers of Florence defeated (13-1) Linden Patriots (53-26).

2A State Champions – (15-0) Fyffe Red Devils beat the (13-2) Tigers of Luverne (21-19).

3A State Champions – (12-3) Flomaton Hurricanes defeated the (13-3) Bulldogs of Piedmont (23-12).

4A State Champions – (14-0) UMS-Wright Prep Bulldogs of Mobile defeated (12-5) Deshler Tigers of Tuscumbia (52-0).

5A State Champions – (12-3) Central of Clay County Volunteers defeated (14-2) Vigor Wolves of Prichard (43-42).

6A State Champions – (13-1) Pinson Valley Indians defeats (13-2) Saraland Spartans (26-17).

7A State Champions – (14-0) Central Red Devils of Phenix City defeated (11-2) Thompson Warriors of Alabaster (52-7).