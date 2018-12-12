Annie Pearl Carter passed on Nov. 25, 2018. The Funeral service was held on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. from Lomax Hannon Auditorium with Rev. Isiah Posey officiating. Burial followed at First Baptist, Pineapple.

She leaves to cherish her memories: six children, Hattie C. Brown, Willie James Carter, Lula Mae Carter, John Carter III all of Greenville; Mary Carter (Gary) Gregory, Montgomery; Rev. Joe L (Carolyn) Carter, Greenville; three brothers, Deacon Joe Frank Jones, Holt, Fla.; Jimmy and Junious Jones both of Louisiana; 24 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, other relatives and friends.