DERRIC DEON LOVELESS

Mr. Derrick Deon Loveless departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.

Funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. at Hopewell Church. Burial followed in churchyard cemetery. Bishop Alvin officiated with Rev. Christopher Gholsby, Pastor. Hudson Funeral Service staff directed.

He leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Patricia Peagler and stepfather, Julius Peagler both of Greenville; father, Ronnie (Debra) Mitchell, Columbus, Ohio; three grandmothers, Earline Reddick, JoAnn Peagler both of Greenville and Helen Mitchell of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Sziara (Javoris) Reed, Greenville and Miranda Stacy, Valdosta, Ga.; one god sister, Zykera Crooks of Greenville; four special cousins, Otis Shepherd, of Greenville, Tony Shepherd, John Shepherd both of Winter Haven Fla., and Antonio Smith, of Greenville; three special aunts, Elizabeth (Rob) Morris, Earnestine (Johnny) Morris and Stella Owens all of Greenville; special friend, Audrey (Patrick) Walton, Lakeland, Fla.; a host of other family and friends.