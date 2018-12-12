George Edward Taylor, 84, a resident of Greenville died on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6 at Antioch East Baptist Church with Rev. Watson Wasden officiating and Dunklin & Daniels funeral home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to services. Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park.

Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his wife, Francis Tutchtone Taylor and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Taylor.

He is survived by his children, Melvin Taylor (Sherri) of Greenville and Bill Taylor (Joanne) of Wetumpka; grandchildren, Morgan Loftin (Adam), Parker Taylor (Kristen), Tiffany Taylor, Stacy Mundy (Rob), Jordan Mims (Aleah), Jackson Mims; great-grandchildren, Caroline Loftin, Fuller Loftin, Mason Mundy, Addalyn Mims, Olivia Mims, Orion Mims, and Oakley Mims; brothers, Willie, Eddie, Cecil, James, Julius, and Rick; sisters, Virginia, Thelma, and Janice, and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

The family would like to give special thanks to Janelle Roper for her loving care of Mr. Taylor. The family also asks in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.