Greenville’s Christmas Parade

A record number of parade entries lined the streets Greenville for the annual Christmas parade on Dec. 6. Ninety-four entries displayed a show of lights, decorations and Christmas spirit for this year’s parade. Float entry winners were: first place, Ozark Materials; second place, Alabama Restoration; and third place: Guardian Credit Union. Vehicle entry winners were: first place, Kay Lightfoot as Cruella de Vil; second place, Abbie Ballew State Farm Insurance; and third place, Brian Moss State Farm Insurance. Sonya’s Dance Team got Honorable mention for Christmas Spirit. (Bruce Branum | The Standard.)