Tommy Gene McCann, 59, a resident of Georgiana passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.

A Graveside Service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4 from Union Cemetery with Darrell Sanders officiating. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Tommy was preceded in death by his daughter, Latoya Nicole McCann and parents, Willie and Myrtle McCann.

Survivors include: daughter, Ginger Ross McCann, Maine; sister, Jeannie Stinson, Greenville; brothers, John D. McCann, Georgiana, Roger McCann, Phenix City, and William McCann, Andalusia. Tommy is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Tuesday, Dec. 4 from 12 noon until 12:45 p.m.

Online condolences can may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.