A McKenzie Christmas

McKenzie’s 1st Tree Lighting Ceremony was held Friday, Nov. 30. They hope it will become an annual event. There was live entertainment, baked goods, games, bounce house and hot cocoa for everyone. Elves were on the scene to help write and hand deliver letters to Santa himself. A total of 19 Christmas Trees were donated and decorated by local companies, groups and individuals. McKenzie K4 student Andi Herneaz performed Christmas songs for the crowd along with Church of Living God Temple 113 Praise Dancers who performed dances to Christmas music. Next year’s event is already shaping up to be bigger and better. (April Richey | The Standard)