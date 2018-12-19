George Wyrosdick, 76, a resident of Greenville passed away Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Watson Wasden and Rev. Donald Bradley officiating. Burial followed in Macedonia Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: wife; Ruby Wyrosdick, Greenville; daughters, Christy Wyrosdick, Texas and Lanell Bradley, Luverne; sons, Rodney Till and Allen Till, both of Greenville; sister, Sharon Stuart, Excel; brothers, Jimmy Wyrosdick and Sammy Wyrosdick, both of Georgiana.

George is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday from 2 p.m. until service time. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.