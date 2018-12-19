Harry M. Gardner, 87, a resident of Mobile and a former resident of Greenville died on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Gravel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 12-1:30 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home prior to graveside services.

Mr. Gardner was preceded in death by his parents, Ed Gardner and Eula Mae Baines; brothers, Amos, Pat, and Walter Gardner; daughters, Gail Gardner Clanton and Debra Gardner Glenn; and grandson, Joseph Rickley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Frances P. Gardner; children, Kathy Rice (Michael), James G. “Jim” Clanton (Rhonda), Andrew Clanton (Connie), Sandy Kunath (Spencer), Terry Prichard (Connie); grandchildren, Christopher Glenn (Stephanie), Frances L. Gregory (Josh), Carrie Westry (Rico); sister, Evelyn Herring and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.