On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie 1982 team is one the best in its history. The team finished at 9-1 and did qualify for the playoffs.

The way it was setup, the region champion qualified. In the opener on Aug. 27, the McKenzie Tigers were at home vs region foe Brantley. The visitors won 14-7.

The loss would come back to bite McKenzie. On Sept. 3, McKenzie travel to Frisco City and won 20-0. On Sept. 10, they beat Lowndes County 40-0. On Sept. 24, they beat Red Level 41-0.

On Oct. 1, the Tigers beat Dozier 44-0. On Oct. 8, they beat Highland Home 36-0. On Oct. 15, they beat Florala 6-0.

On Oct. 22, McKenzie beat J.U. Blacksher 49-0, then Oct. 29, they bested Notasulga 51-0. In their final game they beat Lyeffion 32-0.

After the loss to Brantley, the defense did not give up a point. They averaged giving up 1.4 points a game. The offense averaged 32.6 points a game.

Brantley made it to the semi-finals, and then lost to Sweet Water 21-12. Sweet Water won the 1A State Championship. The playoff has been expanded since. In 1982 it was three rounds, now it is five rounds.

If the format was five rounds then, it would have been interesting how far McKenzie would have gone.