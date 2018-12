Wallace Shelton Pugh, 72, a resident of Greenville died at Jackson Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home announcing.

Mr. Pugh is survived by his sister, Jean Pugh (Tony) of Lecanto, FL and a brother, David “Butch” Pugh of Greenville and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

