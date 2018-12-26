Jack Dennis Small, Sr., 66, a resident of Greenville died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 at Luverne Health and Rehab. The funeral service was held Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Small was preceded in death by his grandson, Bryce Rodgers; parents, William and Ruby Small; sister, Marion Shephard and brother, David Small. He is survived by his children, Dennis Small, Dawn Rodgers (Michael), Johnathan Lee and Christopher Lee; grandchildren, Kayla Small, Jacob Small, Bryson Small, Tristen Stinson and Keller Rodgers; great-grandson, John Waylon McKenzie; brothers, James Small (Joyce) and William Russell Small; sister, Janice Castle (Jimmy); and many nieces and nephews.

