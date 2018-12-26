JOHN CAMBLIN

Dr. James Gilbert Camblin, age 77, of Greenville, passed away Monday Dec. 17, 2018 at Pine Needle Place.

John was born on Aug. 14, 1941 in the city of Armagh in the province of Ulster (Northern Ireland).

He was educated at Belfast Royal Academy and went to medical school at the Queen’s University at Belfast.

Upon graduation he did residencies in both General Surgery and Orthopedics. He received his FRCS (Fellow College of Surgeons) in both Ireland and Scotland. During and post training he did original research on the thymus gland and osteosarcoma in both Ireland and in the U.S.

In 1975 he immigrated to the U.S. And per U.S. requirements, he did a second orthopedic residency. He became a citizen and served in the Florida Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force Reserves as a flight surgeon. It was while he was in flight surgeon’s school that he met his wife-Cecelia.

He was also a civilian pilot and flight instructor for a time. He had many friends in the flying community and was given the opportunity to fly Hitler’s multiengine private plane!

He joined the V.A. after finishing his US residency in Orthopedics and retired after 25 years as the Head or Chief of the Orthopedics Department in St. Petersburgh, Fla. Not ready to retire, he then worked at Lakeland Regional Hospital, the second busiest trauma hospital in the state, as their trauma orthopedist.

He continued to do joint replacements and cancer surgeries as well as trauma surgery. A much younger orthopedist from another group once told him that he hoped he had as much energy and skill as John had when he reached his age.

Unfortunately, his health deteriorated and he retired from surgery at age 72. He has lived here in Greenville with his wife for the last five years. Shortly prior to his death he published his second cook book”, Potatoes with Everything II (An Irish Cookbook).”

He was very proud of this. He is survived by his wife of 34 years who loves and misses him greatly. Please pray for him. He was a good, kind man, a loving husband and Christian.