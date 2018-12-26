Larry C. Dillard, 68, a resident of Lowndesboro passed away Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Friday, Dec. 21 from 6-9 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Albert Dillard and sister, Joyce Dillard.

Survivors include: daughters, Melissa (Terrell) Smith, Stockton and Rebecca (Brian) Gorum, Evergreen; companion, Mable Hobbs, Lowndesboro; mother, Frances Dillard, Oneonta; brothers, Randy Dillard and Bryan (Wanda) Dillard, both of Birmingham; grandchildren, Jackson Gorum, Rett Smith, Zack Smith, and Brianna Gorum.

Larry was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and owned his own mechanic shop in Evergreen for many years. Larry was an avid Alabama football fan. Larry lived on the Alabama River where he spent his days fishing, grilling for friends and family, playing with his dogs Boots and Molly, and enjoying a weekly BINGO night with his river friends and family.

Larry was as big a prankster as anyone and enjoyed joking and picking with people. He loved to talk bad about Auburn football. Most of all Larry loved and cherished the people in his life and was loved by everyone he met. Larry had a heart of Gold and was always willing to help anyone.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to River Bend Baptist Church, P.O. Box 281, Lowndesboro, AL. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.