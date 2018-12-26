Linda Michelle Brooks Reynolds, a resident of Dozier passed away Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Michelle was preceded in death by her husband, William Curtis Reynolds and mother, Patsy Brooks.

Survivors include: sons, William Zackery Reynolds and Nicholas Levi Reynolds, both of Dozier; father, Edward Brooks, McKenzie; sisters, Annette Merritt and Tina Powell, both of McKenzie.

Michelle is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.