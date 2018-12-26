The Gift of Giving

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Tis the season for giving and Kathy Smyth, Director of Safe Harbor, was recently tearfully touched by the Sheriff’s Posse of Butler County and other contributors.

In all, the posse, collected $15,000 worth of toys on presented Smyth with a check for $3700, as she received the check tears flowed and she called the presenters angels not elves.

I’ve never seen anything like a giving community as Greenville and Butler County. It’s amazing the outpouring of love and it’s just not at Christmas,” said Smythm, and she added, “Safe Harbor conducts forensic interviews for children who allege any kind of abuse or harm or neglect.

“We also provide counseling for abuse, behavioral and grief issues. We help with court preparation for criminal cases working with law enforcement agencies, DHR and the District Attorney’s office. We are there to help support the families that are going through issues in those times.

“These gifts are going to children who have assigned a counselor with us or to family whose mom has cancer and hospice had requested counseling because the family was struggling. We have some children who lost a parent or guardian this past year. We help out where there is a need.”

Charles Thomas with the Sheriff’s Posse said, “We enjoy giving back to the community as much as we can, especially at Christmas time. Our function is to help the community in the Butler County area as much as we can, whether it be fundraisers or parking at an event.”

The posse expressly wanted to thank Walmart for being allowed to set up in front of the store, Crystal Mini-Storage for the loan of a U-Haul van to transport the toys, Dollar General on Short Street and Tractor Supply for allowing to put boxes in front of their stores.

Walmart Assistant Manager Jessie Mitchell said of their bicycle donations, “This is to help with the community, it is a good way to give back.”

Other monetary contributors for the posse included Norman Blackmon Motor Company, Cato’s, Hainje’s, Joe Hudson’s, Camellia Collision Center and Advanced Auto.

Other contributors to Safe Harbor included the Greenville Kiwanis Club, Camellia Civitan Club, The Greenville Standard, other agencies, civic groups, churches, families and individuals.

Smyth said, “If anyone is thinking of making a donation that counts for the improvement of this county and the children and families we support, please do. Your donation is tax deductible and we can certainly use the funds through the next year.”