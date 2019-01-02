Mr. Chapple Winnon Adams, age 76, of Greenville passed away on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 in Montgomery.

Graveside services were held on Monday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park with Brother Ronnie Boulware officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Adams is preceded in death by his parents, James H and Layla R Adams; a son, Chapple Eugene Adams; sisters, Dorothy Herring and Rachel Adams; and a brother, Charles Adams.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian P. Adams; sons Jeff (Melissa) Adams and David (Angie) Adams; granddaughters, Heidi Lynn Cook and Layla Grace Adams; grandson, C.J. Adams; sister, Angela Blackmon; brother, James Earl Adams, along with numerous nieces and nephews.