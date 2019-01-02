FRED LAMAR GIDDONS

Lamar “Cotton” Giddens, age 85, a resident of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at Crowne Health Care.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Andy McKeown officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Giddens Chapel Cemetery. A visitation was held one hour prior to the start of the service.

Mr. Giddens was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Peggy Flowers Giddens. He is survived by his two sons, Andrew (Cindy) Giddens and Jeffrey (Katye) Giddens, Four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a special extended family, and many lifelong friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Community Christian Church Cemetery fund. Donations can be sent to: c/o Andy McKeown 1750 Ft. Dale Rd. Greenville, AL 36037.