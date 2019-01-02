Sandra Pybus, 74, a resident of Lowndesboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Randy Harvill officiating.

Burial followed in Oakwood Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Pybus; children, Stacey and Chris; parents, Pete and Gracie Lee Blackburn; brothers, Toby Blackburn and Wayne Blackburn.

Survivors include: son, Eugene ((Angela) Lee, Greenville; daughter: Lisa (Steve) Watson, Bellville, AL; Sister: Angeline (Randall) Matthews, Georgiana, AL; Grandchildren, Pam Cortney, Dreamer, Eugene, Carisa, and Kevin.

Sandra is also survived by eight great grandchildren. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.