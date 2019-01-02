Sheri Bazain, 48, a resident of Brewton passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Survivors include: Daughters, Reina Southwell and Marysa Bazain, both of Brewton; parents, Jerry and Shirl Martin, Brewton; sisters, Becky (Brandon) Vaughn, Austin, Texas and Regina (Alan) Baker, Milton, Fla.; brothers, Daniel (Jennifer) Richard, James (Leanne) Martin, Jerry (Devin) Martin, Jr. all of Brewton; grandchild, Lincoln Bazain, Brewton; grandparents, Melton and Myrleen Culbreth, James and Hester Martin, James and Lettie Neel, Frances Wade Richard, and families.

Sheri is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com