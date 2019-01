Archie Brown passed away on Dec. 18, 2018. A private viewing was held on Friday, Dec. 28 from Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel.

He leaves to cherish his memories: a sister, Mrs. Dorothy Scott, one son, Mr. Herman Marsh, a host of nieces and nephews, to name a few: Veronica Henderson, David Jones, Wanda Coleman, Harry Scott Jr. Marilyn Cooper, Tony Scott, Douglas Adams Barnes, Annie Louise, John Scott, Maxine Hook and Gary Cooper; four grandkids, other relative and friends.